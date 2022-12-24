Georgia football podcast: Transfer WRs make for great Christmas gift for UGA fans

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,849 (Dec. 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett’s decisions to transfer to Georgia could mean for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Transfer wide receivers make for great Christmas gift for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia got good news Wednesday when a pair of wide receivers, RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State, and Dominic Lovett from Missouri, both announced plans to transfer to UGA and join the Bulldogs for the 2023 season. I’ll discuss on today’s show what their decisions could mean for UGA.

10-minute mark: I briefly react to UGA winning the recruiting battle for four-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall.