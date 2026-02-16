Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2654 (Feb. 16, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about why there’s reason to be excited about a new candidate to become the new OLB coach.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA reportedly sets sights on intriguing coaching hire

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the name emerging as Georgia’s possible next outside linebackers coach and explain why I think he could make a positive impact for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I share an example of why the preseason expectations for UGA are seemingly quite different than for those of its longtime nemesis, Alabama.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Texas giving Will Muschamp a huge salary as its new defensive coordinator.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.