Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,491 (July 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the preseason media predictions suggest about Georgia’s chances of returning to the College Football Playoff this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans preparing for plenty of change in years to come

Beginning of the show: Texas and Oklahoma continue to take steps toward eventually joining the SEC. It’s arguably the biggest news in modern college football history, but many fans and media observers seem to believe that what comes next could be even bigger. I’ll talk more about the speculation and rumors on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s statement from SEC Media Days about wanting to cultivate “playmakers” in the Bulldogs offense.