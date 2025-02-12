Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2387 (Feb. 11, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why we might have found the perfect rallying cry for the 2025 season.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA should use Nolan Smith’s strategy for motivation in 2025

Beginning of the show: I discuss a famous way in which former Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith once motivated UGA in the past and explain why that same strategy might still work in 2025.

15-minute mark: I discuss the pride the Philadelphia Eagles are taking with their connection to former Dawgs and ask whether that could influence the Atlanta Falcons.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an examination of the growing hype around Texas.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.