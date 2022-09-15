Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,779 (Sept. 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network analyst said about the Georgia-South Carolina game in July at SEC Media Days and why those words might provide a motivational boost to the Bulldogs this weekend.

Georgia football podcast: A ridiculous hot take might motivate UGA vs. South Carolina

Beginning of the show: The offseason is typically fertile soil for bizarre hot takes from fans and media alike. Any accountability for an incorrect prediction is usually months away, and people feel more freedom to let their craziest opinions fly.

An example of that might have taken place back at SEC Media Days in July when former Auburn star -- turned SEC Network analyst -- Takeo Spikes predicted South Carolina to beat Georgia this season.