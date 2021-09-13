Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,525 (Sept. 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett’s record-setting day vs. UAB and the noise that surrounded it.

Georgia football podcast: UGA ignores fan debate, puts on entertaining show vs. UAB

Beginning of the show: Some fans were surprised to see Stetson Bennett start at quarterback for Georgia Saturday in place of the injured JT Daniels. However, no matter how surprised they might have been, they were undoubtedly pleased with his results.

Simply put, Bennett produced one of the best days for a Bulldogs signal caller in program history vs. UAB.