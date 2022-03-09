Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,646 (March 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer says Stetson Bennett ‘might shock some folks,’ win Heisman

Beginning of the show: A recent roundtable of ESPN writers mentioned the possibility that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett could win the Heisman Trophy this season. I’ll explain on today’s show why -- even though I think that outcome is unlikely -- it can’t be completely dismissed.

15-minute mark: I share some high praise for former Bulldogs running back Zamir White after the NFL combine.