Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer says Stetson Bennett ‘might shock some folks,’ win Heisman
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,646 (March 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Georgia football podcast: ESPN writer says Stetson Bennett ‘might shock some folks,’ win Heisman
Beginning of the show: A recent roundtable of ESPN writers mentioned the possibility that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett could win the Heisman Trophy this season. I’ll explain on today’s show why -- even though I think that outcome is unlikely -- it can’t be completely dismissed.
15-minute mark: I share some high praise for former Bulldogs running back Zamir White after the NFL combine.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including how UGA fans are responding to former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s pending suspension with the Atlanta Falcons.
45-minute mark: I discuss a new development with one of the rumored replacements for Tom Crean if UGA were to part ways with him as coach at the conclusion of the season.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Roll Call and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Podcast Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.