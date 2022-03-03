Georgia football podcast: Writer says UGA could get unexpected ‘threat’ from division rival
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,642 (March 2, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about one national writer’s take that Tennessee could pose a challenge to Georgia in the SEC East.
Beginning of the show: Georgia won the SEC East with ease in 2021, but at least one writer thinks the Bulldogs could be in store for a more formidable challenge in the upcoming season. Saturday Down South’s Matt Hayes recently made the claim that Tennessee could lean on an explosive offense to overtake UGA in the SEC East and become the league’s next “elite” team. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and explain why I don’t think UGA is in danger of allowing the Vols to sneak up on them.
15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.
30-minute mark: I share some audio from new Bulldogs cornerbacks coach Fran Brown that sheds light on his coaching personality.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a look at some recruiting mishaps from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin as shared by high school coaches in Alabama.
40-minute mark: I briefly mention how college baseball -- including UGA’s Diamond Dawgs -- could potentially benefit from more exposure as Major League Baseball’s lockout continues.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown and Gator Hater Updater.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.