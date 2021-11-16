Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,570 (Nov. 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s win at Tennessee.

Georgia football podcast: UGA takes another step toward championship with dominant road win

Beginning of the show: Georgia made a statement with its blowout win at Tennessee Saturday. The performance was imperfect, but nonetheless convincing. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about what the win against the Volunteers proved.

10-minute mark: I discuss the intriguing exchange between the CBS commentators near the end of the game against the Vols involving quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels. I’ll discuss what the commentary possibly meant, and address the need for UGA fans to unite as the Bulldogs approach the stretch run.