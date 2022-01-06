Georgia football podcast: Tim Tebow explains how Stetson Bennett can lead UGA to championship

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,602 (Jan. 5, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Tim Tebow recently said about what Georgia needs from Stetson Bennett against Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: Tim Tebow explains how Stetson Bennett can lead UGA to a national championship

Beginning of the show: I had a chance to recently interview former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow about Georgia’ signal caller, Stetson Bennett. Tebow shared what UGA might need from Bennett to beat Alabama, and I’ll share what he said on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss what Nick Saban recently said about his offensive line, and I’ll explain why the battle between the Crimson Tide offensive line and the Bulldogs’ front seven is arguably destined to be the deciding factor in Monday’s national championship game.