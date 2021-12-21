Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,593 (Dec. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken reportedly turning down the chance to take the same job at LSU.

Georgia football podcast: Todd Monken reportedly rejects opportunity to leave UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s offense has demonstrated significant improvements during Todd Monken’s two seasons as coordinator, and indications are that Monken wants to return in 2022 to continue leading the Bulldogs’ attack. Monken reportedly was offered the chance to leave UGA for the same job at LSU, but rejected the opportunity. I’ll talk more on this topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss a UGA staffer’s optimistic appraisal of how the final days of the 2022 recruiting cycle will go for the Bulldogs.