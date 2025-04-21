Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2436 (April 21, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a debate about the big questions surrounding UGA’s offense.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s offense could showcase some rising stars in 2025

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

This week we are slightly altering our normal format to bring you some special DawgNation Roundtable episodes. Our writers -- Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell and Connor Riley -- will join me for an extending conversation this week looking at some hot topics around Georgia, the SEC and college football in general.

On today’s episode, we debate some of the big questions around the UGA offense and discuss the preseason top 25 team from the SEC most likely to finish the season unranked.

