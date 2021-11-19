Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,572 (Nov. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker’s game plan as he attempts to lead Michigan State to an upset over Ohio State could give UGA a preview of how the College Football Playoff could eventually unfold.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can learn something significant about its Playoff path Saturday

Beginning of the show: Former UGA defensive coordinator has found plenty of success as Michigan State head coach, but his biggest win could come Saturday as the Spartans seek to upset Ohio State -- which stands as nearly a three-touchdown favorite over MSU. Tucker has said this week that he hopes to avoid an offensive “shootout” against the Buckeyes -- which is exactly what you’d expect a former Kirby Smart assistant to say.

I’ll explain on today’s show why the Bulldogs should be curious about how successful Tucker -- employing a similar style to what UGA might try -- is against Ohio State.