Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNationDaily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2641 (Feb. 10, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides the latest details on Gunner Stockton’s contract and why it speaks to his character. Plus, a look into a CBS writer’s bold prediction. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

Gunner Stockton’s agent makes interesting admission about NIL negotiations

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Gunner Stockton reportedly staying at Georgia for a smaller NIL deal than he perhaps could’ve gotten on the open market.

15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA possibly winning another SEC championship in 2026 and address whether that’s what fans would want after the events of recent seasons.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama losing its battle in court regarding Charles Bediako’s eligibility.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.