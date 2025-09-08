Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2533 (Sept 8, 2025) of the podcast, we take a deep dive into Georgia football’s performance on Saturday and why Gunner Stockton is facing a lot of questions. We will also get an update on the status of Georgia’s offensive line and why we saw so many screens and RPOs. Later, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to breakdown what he saw.

Here’s how Gunner Stockton can lead UGA to win at Tennessee

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Gunner Stockton can shake off some issues that materialized against Austin Peay and lead Georgia to a win against Tennessee.

15-minute mark: I share some commentary from Kirby Smart on how his banged-up offensive line is performing.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss UGA fans’ enjoyment of Florida’s upset loss on Saturday and the embarrassing (and, frankly, gross) blunder that led to the outcome.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.