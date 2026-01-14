Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2622 (Jan. 14, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down UGA’s newest pickup from the transfer portal, defensive back Gentry Williams from Oklahoma. We will hear from his former head coach about just how much of a leader Williams is. Later, a look at why one of the top voices in college football thinks Kirby Smart will be passed as the top coach in the country if Indiana wins it all. Plus, we will hear from former UGA start Davin Bellamy and our insider Mike Griffith.

Here’s what fans should like about latest UGA transfer

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss former Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams’ transfer to Georgia and explain why he could be a good fit for the program.

15-minute mark: I address some comments from FOX analyst Joel Klatt that were critical of Kirby Smart, Georgia and the SEC.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some wild claims about how far some programs were willing to go to get Ty Simpson as their next quarterback.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.