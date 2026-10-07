Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2808 (Oct. 7, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the latest forecast and how it might affect UGA and how they attack Alabama. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy joins the show to discuss how the Dawgs can slow down Alabama star quarterback Keelon Russell. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith also stops by to preview this weekend’s slate of games around the SEC.

Here’s what we know about how weather could impact the UGA-Alabama game

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the known details at the time of recording related to possible serious storms coming to Alabama on Saturday and whether that could force a game change for UGA and the Crimson Tide.

15-minute mark: I share some thoughts on some UGA defensive stars who may need to step up for Georgia this weekend.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.