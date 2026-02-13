Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNationDaily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2644 (Feb. 13, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into the Trinidad Chambliss verdict and why the decision changes the stakes for UGA’s matchup with Ole Miss in 2026. Plus, a look at Mike Bobo’s comments about Gunner Stockton and Drew Bobo from the Broyles Award ceremony. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

Hype already building for one of UGA’s most important 2026 games

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Trinidad Chambliss’ potential return -- after a court ruled in his favor on Thursday -- impacts Georgia’s game against Ole Miss this fall and explain why the showdown is already generating some buzz.

15-minute mark: I share some fun comments from Mike Bobo as he was honored on Thursday night as one of college football’s top assistant coaches in 2025.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama getting some grief for wanting to cancel its non-conference series with Ohio State.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.