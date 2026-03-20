Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2669 (March 20, 2026) of the podcast, we discuss what we saw in our first look at the 2026 UGA football team during their second spring practice of the season. Brandon will dig into what is standing out about the new group of WR including transfer Isiah Canion and redshirt freshman Talyn Taylor. Later, we look back at what went wrong in Georgia basketball’s disastrous performance in the NCAA tournament against St. Louis. Then our insider Jeff Sentell stops by to discuss what he saw at practice yesterday.

Insider observations from practice reveal intriguing details about UGA WRs

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what my DawgNation colleagues at UGA practice on Thursday observed during a media viewing session and discuss what that could mean for Georgia on the field this season.

15-minute mark: I address the debacle of UGA’s NCAA tournament loss to Saint Louis.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to share more insight from the Bulldogs’ spring practice.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some thoughts on the other key games from the first round of the NCAA tournament.

End of show: I provide an update on the Golden Shoe Bracket Challenge and share the Gator Hater Updater.