Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2418 (March 256, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares insider information about UGA spring practice and how the Dawgs may have a renewed source of motivation for 2025. Plus, former UGA star Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss his own observations from spring practice. Later, a preview of the sweet 16 which begins tonight.

Georgia football podcast: Insiders share observations from UGA practice

Beginning of the show: I discuss some of the rumors and reports we’re hearing from UGA’s spring practices.

10-minute mark: I discuss why the Bulldogs might have a renewed motivation in 2025 based on what some players are saying.

15-minute mark: I discuss how Georgia is working to address what ESPN is calling the team’s biggest weakness.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to share his own insights from a recent visit to UGA’s spring practice.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a Georgia recruiting target committing to Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.