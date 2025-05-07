Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2447 (May 7, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at how 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ commitment for UGA may signal a new era in UGA recruiting. He will also dive into comments made by Tate Ratledge about UGA’s current quarterback Gunner Stockton. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to discuss where Georgia falls in the SEC hierarchy.

Jared Curtis’ commitment could have ‘seismic’ impact on UGA recruiting