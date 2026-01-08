Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2618 (Jan. 8, 2025) of the podcast, we discuss some good news for Georgia’s defense and how they quickly plan to reload for 2026. After Raylen Wilson announced his decision to return, we hear from Kirby Smart about the impact Wilson has at linebacker. Plus, who steps with Joenel Agueros decision to transfer. Later, we look at why UGA fans are debating how valuable an SEC Championship is in light of an early playoff exit. We will also hear from former UGA WR Terrence Edwards to look at what’s next for Georgia.

Key leader explains “future is bright” for UGA defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA, even amidst all the current chaos in college football, is still possibly well-positioned to field an elite defense in 2026 based on some news around the program this week.

15-minute mark: I asked a provocative question on social media this week about how UGA’s 2025 season should be viewed. The responses I got were split almost right down the middle. I’d shared details of that discussion during this portion of the show.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal and an examination of a possible showdown looming over NIL in the coming months.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.