Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2518 (August 18, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams reflects back on UGA’s second scrimmage and another stellar performance from Stetson Bennett. Plus, Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what we learned from fall camp. Later, a look Tennessee’s new starting quarterback and a preview of the week zero games.

Key takeaway from UGA’s second scrimmage

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the biggest takeaway from UGA’s second preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

10-minute mark: I react to Stetson Bennett’s great performance in a preseason game for the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

15-minute mark: I update the ongoing conversation about UGA’s efforts to improve its rushing attack and its run defense.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee naming a starting quarterback.

50-minute mark: I share why an emerging 2028 recruit became national news this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe Winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.