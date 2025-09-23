Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2544 (Sept. 23, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine UGA coach Kirby Smart’s comments about how the crowd can make a difference on Saturday night against Alabama. He will also share Kalen DeBoer’s thoughts on playing on the road. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by with the latest from Athens. Former UGA QB Jake Fromm also joins the show to share what he expects to see from the Dawgs against the Tide.

Kirby Smart acknowledges magnitude of UGA-Alabama

Beginning of the show: I discuss the significance of Saturday’s game between Georgia and Alabama and explain why the pressure in it is on the Crimson Tide more so than UGA.

15-minute mark: I share audio of what Kirby Smart said about the fans and the home-field advantage ahead of Saturday’s game.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a rare admission from the league involving an officiating error.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.