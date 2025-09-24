Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2545 (Sept. 24, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at a comment from Kirby Smart that should strike fear into the hearts of other SEC programs. He will also dissect the SEC schedule release that happened on Tuesday. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share the latest on the Dawgs prep for Alabama. Davin Bellamy also joins the show to break down the Dawgs pass rush and how they can improve.

Kirby Smart asks question that should terrify his rivals

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some insights gained from ESPN’s profile of Kirby Smart ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on the future UGA schedules that were released on Tuesday night.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a preview of Week 5’s biggest games.

45-minute mark: Former UGA lineabcker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.