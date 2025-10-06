Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2553 (Oct. 6, 2025) of the podcast, we go back through the key moments of Georgia’s win over Kentucky and look at the growth of Gunner Stockton. Brandon will explain why Kirby Smart is pushing his QB to do more with the offense and take some more chances. We also look at the standout performance by Dillion Bell and why he says it’s been a “long time coming.” Plus an update on Georgia’s banged up offensive line and former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to break down what’s next for the Dawgs.

Kirby Smart challenges Gunner Stockton to ‘take some risk’ with UGA offense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some candid commentary from Kirby Smart about what he’s seen from Gunner Stockton so far this season.

15-minute mark: I talk about the potential breakout performance from wide receiver Dillon Bell against Kentucky.

20-minute mark: I share information on some key UGA injuries -- including left tackle Monroe Freeling.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s upset win against Texas and Vanderbilt’s hard-fought loss at Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.