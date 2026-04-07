Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2681 (April 7, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into one of the key pieces for UGA’s defensive line this year and how that player is managing high expectations. Plus, a look into how UGA’s backup quarterbacks are faring this spring. Later, DawgNation recruiting insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest chatter around UGA spring practice.

Kirby Smart explains how UGA’s defensive line can return to greatness

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why defensive linemen such as Elijah Griffin could help propel that position group to greatness this season.

15-minute mark: I share an update on some of UGA’s other quarterbacks as anticipation builds to see them in action at G-Day.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss what another championship for the Big Ten means for SEC fans after Michigan’s NCAA tournament win Monday night.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.