Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2606 (Dec. 19, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks into the one trait that every person seems to recognize about Gunner Stockton. Plus, we dive into yesterday’s shocking news regarding Will Muschamp being hired as Texas’s new Defensive Coordinator. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to talk about the latest UGA recruiting news. Lastly, Brandon will take a trip around the SEC discussing Nick Saban’s latest comments about Kyle Field and the latest on the rumors surrounding Kalen DeBoer and Michigan.

Kirby Smart explains what makes Gunner Stockton a special quarterback

Beginning of the show: I discuss an interesting exchange between David Pollack and Kirby Smart from David’s podcast regarding Gunner Stockton’s toughness and show how that characteristic from Stockton is getting a lot more attention lately ahead of his return to the Sugar Bowl.

10-minute mark: I address the surprising news that former UGA assistant coach Will Muschamp has been hired by Texas.

20-minute mark: I share details on a scary health situation involving a prominent UGA player’s father.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the persistent rumors involving Kalen DeBoer ahead of Alabama’s Playoff game at Oklahoma.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.