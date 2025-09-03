Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2530 (Sep. 3, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks at how Kirby Smart prepares for games against weaker opponents and why stats don’t matter to him. We will also look at the incredible performance of 5-star UGA QB commit Jared Curtis and explain why he is different from Arch Manning. Later former UGA star LB Davin Bellamy joins the show along with our insider Mike Griffith to explain how UGA is getting ready for week 2.

Kirby Smart explains why UGA produces so many NFL draft picks

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Kirby Smart says he uses games like the one UGA will play Saturday vs. Austin Peay to prepare the next generation of UGA stars.

10-minute mark: I explain why UGA quarterback commit Jared Curtis might not have some of the same early-season struggles in college that Arch Manning dealt with vs. Ohio State.

15-minute mark: I discuss why the issue with empty seats against Marshall might be a bigger problem than just that one game.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including a preview of the weekend’s top games.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.