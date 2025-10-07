Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2554 (Oct. 7, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks at Kirby Smart’s latest comments toward Jesse Palmer’s commentary of the UGA, UK game. Plus, a look at how Hugh Freeze’s opinion of the Georgia, Auburn rivalry has changed overtime. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show.

Kirby Smart fires back at analyst critical of UGA defense

Beginning of the show: I discuss what ESPN and ABC analyst Jesse Palmer apparently said about the Georgia defense, why Kirby Smart was understandably unhappy about it and why it could be come a fun source of motivation for Georgia ahead of Saturday’s game at Auburn.

15-minute mark: I explain why Hugh Freeze is seemingly taking a different approach to the rivalry game with UGA than he has in his previous years at Auburn.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an example of why things aren’t as rosy as you might assume for Florida after the upset win against Texas.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.