Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2413 (March 19, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will explore Kirby Smart’s comments following UGA practice on Tuesday. He will also dive into comments made by defensive tackle Jordan Hall about recovering from an injury a year ago and what he likes about his defensive tackle teammates. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith checks in from Wichita, Kansas, site of UGA basketball’s first round NCAA matchup against Gonzaga.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart goes on fiery rant after disappointing spring practice

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share clips from some strong comments from Kirby Smart after what he thought was a lackluster spring practice from UGA on Tuesday. Was this the typical Smart diatribe we’re used to hearing this time of year, or was there more to it? Listen and decide.

15-minute mark: I share an entertaining assessment of his fellow defensive linemen from Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Hall.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show from Wichita, Kan., the site for UGA’s return to the NCAA basketball tournament on Thursday against Gonzaga.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a handful of teams around the league being touted as possible national champions by CBS.

End of show: I invite listeners to be part of our Golden Shoe bracket challenge and I share the Gator Hater Updater.