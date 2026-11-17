Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2837 (Nov. 17, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down the strength of schedules for each team. Plus, Kirby Smart shares what makes Georgia’s offense so explosive and breaks down what South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers brings to the table ahead of the Bulldogs’ upcoming matchup with the Gamecocks. Later, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

UGA fans might need to acknowledge an uncomfortable truth

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some words from Indiana coach Curt Cignetti that some Georgia fans might not like, and I also explain why Cignetti’s history might be relevant for UGA -- whether we want to admit it or not.

15-minute mark: I explain how the Bulldogs offensive line has propelled the Georgia offense to more explosive plays this season.

25-minute mark: I examine the ongoing drama of South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ injury status ahead of Saturday’s game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.