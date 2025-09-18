Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2541 (Sept 18, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at what Kirby Smart thinks his team needs to do to knock off Alabama next week in Sanford Stadium. Brandon also examines the fans’ call for a blackout. Later in the show former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops to to share his thoughts on Gunner Stockton’s game against Tennessee.

Kirby Smart makes key to victory against Alabama abundantly clear

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s important for Georgia in next Saturday’s game against Alabama based on statements from Kirby Smart after the win against Tennessee.

20-minute mark: I address the minor fan controversy involving some UGA students pushing for a “Blackout” for the Alabama game.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including why Saturday can be a big day for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

End of show: I share some Golden Shoes that celebrate a milestone day for the Gator Hater Updater.