Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2574 (Nov. 4, 2025) of the podcast, we set the stage for tonight's initial CFP rankings with Kirby Smart make a clear case for why the SEC should be well represented. Later, we look at the career day for Zachariah Branch against Florida and why he's becoming UGA's most important offensive weapon. Plus, we get an insider update from DawgNation's Connor Riley and former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show to break down the win over Florida.

Kirby Smart makes strong case for SEC supremacy ahead of first CFP rankings

Beginning of the show: I share Kirby Smart’s argument for why the SEC is still the best conference ahead of the College Football Playoff top 25 release tonight and Georgia’s game at Mississippi State on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I explain why Zachariah Branch is quietly emerging as one of the Bulldogs most valuable players.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a prediction about what the top three in the CFP top 25 could look like.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.