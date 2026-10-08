Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2809 (Oct. 8, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into Saturday’s Top 10 matchup against Alabama and whether UGA’s hot start to the season on offense can continue. He will also look into UGA’s availability report and how that could impact how dangerous the Dawgs can be. UGA legend Terrence Edwards also stops by to share insight into the ‘next man up’ in UGA’s wide receiver room.

UGA hopes to unleash ‘dangerous’ offense against Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirby Smart wants the Georgia offense to be “dangerous” against Alabama and attempt to define what that could mean. I also share the latest on how the weather could impact Saturday’s game.

15-minute mark: I address a couple of key UGA players who have been listed as “out” for Saturday.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I discuss which SEC team outside of the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide is likely to achieve a “statement” win this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.