Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2298 (October 2, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes a look at the development of Lawson Luckie and why Kirby Smart is pleased with his young tight end. Plus we hear from former UGA star LB Davin Bellamy on what UGA must fix after the Alabama game. Our insider Mike Griffith also joins the show.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart says ‘sky’s the limit’ for UGA playmaker on the rise

Beginning of the show: A look at some compliments from Kirby Smart for one fast-rising UGA player who could be set to become a bigger part of the Bulldogs offense.

15-minute mark: I explain why the media has seemingly taken more of a liking to UGA in recent days.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of some of this weekend’s top games.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.