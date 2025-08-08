Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2512 (Aug. 8, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at some of the latest comments from Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann about the improvements UGA is trying to make this season. Plus, DawgNation insider Kaylee Mansell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA recruiting news. Later, a look at what Archie Manning had to say about the future of Arch.

Kirby Smart says there was ‘something missing’ from UGA in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some interesting comments from Kirby Smart about what he thought Georgia lacked in 2024. Plus I preview Saturday’s scrimmage for UGA and provide an update on a key transfer who has missed some practice time.

15-minute mark: I share a candid appraisal from defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann about how the Bulldogs can show defensive improvement this season.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell pinch hits for Jeff Sentell today, who’s attending to some personal business.

45-minute mark: I discuss other headlines including some big talk from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.