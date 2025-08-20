Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2520 (August 20, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments made by Kirby Smart about his running backs and what he expects from that position group this season. Kirby also addressed his quarterback Gunner Stockton and what he still needs to see from him. Later in the show former UGA assistant coach Scott Cochran stops by to talk about his journey through addiction and where he is now back in the coaching world. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show to discuss the Dawgs defense.

Kirby Smart sends subtle message to scrutinized position group

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss an interesting message from Kirby Smart about what he hopes to see from his running backs this year.

15-minute mark: I address the outlook for Gunner Stockton and share why a former UGA quarterback thinks Stockton is set up for success.

25-minute mark: Former UGA assistant Scott Cochran joins the show to tell the inspiring story of how he has battled addiction and to preview his new book in which he tells more about working behind the scenes with the likes of Kirby Smart and Nick Saban.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

55-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including Auburn’s mockable decision to claim four new national championships.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.