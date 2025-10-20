Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2563 (Oct. 20, 2025) of the podcast, we go back through the key moments of UGA’s big win over Ole Miss. We hear from Kirby Smart on how the offense inspired the defense to come up with those huge fourth quarter stops and why Kirby says his team is “hard to kill.” Later we dig into Gunner Stockton’s career day. Plus, our analyst former UGA star Jon Stinchcomb stops by to break down the victory.

Kirby Smart shares behind-the-scenes details of UGA’s comeback vs Ole Miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss all the details from Georgia’s dramatic win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

20-minute mark: I discuss how Gunner Stockton helped propel UGA’s offense to great success.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headline including Florida firing Billy Napier.

End of show: I give Kirby Smart a Golden Shoe for (I think) the first time ever after his funny retort to Lane Kiffin on Saturday and share the Gator Hater Updater.