Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2560 (Oct. 15, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine the Georgia offense and their ability to create explosive plays. Also hear from Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton and former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm on the subject. DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show for the latest on the Dawgs prep for a top 10 showdown with Ole Miss. Former DawgDavin Bellamy also stops by for his take on the Auburn win and how the Dawgs can get after the fast-paced Ole Miss offense.

Kirby Smart speaks honestly about UGA’s lack of explosive plays

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart’s recent commentary about Georgia’s offensive identity and what it will take to create more explosive plays.

20-minute mark: I share a funny exchange involving Cash Jones and an alleged NIL deal and share more frustration from Auburn folks about Saturday’s game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including Auburn flipping a UGA linebacker commit.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.