Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2637 (Feb. 4, 2026) of the podcast, we look at the top candidates to replace OLB coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and why this will be a very important hire for Kirby Smart. Later, we get some insight from former UGA LB Davin Bellamy about this hire. Plus, why fans are not thrilled with the new College Football Playoff schedule.

Kirby Smart’s next hiring decision could have national championship implications

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for UGA after Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s departure and explain why the outside lineback position could be pivotal in determining how successful the Bulldogs are in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share DawgNation’s lists of possible replacements for Uzo-Diribe.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the negative reaction to next year’s College Football Playoff schedule.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.