Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2539 (Sept 16, 2025) of the podcast, we take a look at Kirk Herbstreit’s latest comments about UGA after their win against Tennessee. Plus, Brandon takes a deep dive into where expectations stand with the Georgia offensive line. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to look ahead at what’s next for the Dawgs.

Kirk Herbstreit reveals details from private conversation with Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss more from Georgia’s win against Tennessee, including what ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Kirby Smart told him about UGA before the game.

15-minute mark: I discuss the challenge facing the Bulldogs offensive line after some struggles against the Vols.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Paul Finebaum’s attempt to walk back his previous praise for Arch Manning.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.