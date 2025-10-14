Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2559 (Oct. 14, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s jab at Kirby Smart, he will also have the latest on “clap-gate” including what a former NFL coach and Auburn’s Hugh Freeze are saying. Later in the show College Football Hall of Famer and former UGA head coach Mark Richt stops by to talk about the 3rd annual Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl and what he’s seeing from the Dawgs this season. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to share his thoughts on UGA’s win at Auburn and how they can take down Ole Miss this week.

Lane Kiffin begins game week with humorous troll of Kirby Smart

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a joke Lane Kiffin told at Kirby Smart’s expense and address the aftermath of criticism Smart is still receiving after the Auburn game. I also explain why this Saturday would be a great time for UGA fans to circle the wagons and support their team with an incredible environment for the Ole Miss game.

15-minute mark: I address the one aspect of the Bulldogs that unquestionably seems to be top-tier compared to the rest of the SEC.

25-minute mark: Former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the biggest games from Week 7.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.