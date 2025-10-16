Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2561 (Oct. 16, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine the top 10 showdown between Georgia and Ole Miss through the lens of Lane Kiffin’s use of in helmet communications with his quarterback. Brandon will also have the latest UGA injury news and later in the show former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards stops by to share his thoughts on how the Dawgs can get the win over Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin made interesting admission about preparing for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Lane Kiffin’s recent admission that he started preparing Ole Miss for the Georgia game several weeks ago and what the benefit of that extra prep could mean for Saturday’s game.

20-minute mark: I address UGA safety Kyron Jones’ foot injury.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including rumors surrounding Florida coach Billy Napier’s possible firing.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.