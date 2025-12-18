Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2605 (Dec. 18, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will explore a recent video of overheard audio from a UGA football practice and what it says about the Dawgs mindset heading into the College Football Playoff. He will also chime in on a viral video of a young UGA fan taking a brave stand. Former Dawg Terrence Edwards also stops by to give his thoughts on how future Dawgs performed in the Georgia high school championships and how they can make an immediate impact in Athens.

Leaked audio from Kirby Smart shows UGA’s intensity ahead of CFP

Beginning of the show: I discuss some leaked audio -- apparently from this week -- of Georgia preparing for the Sugar Bowl and what it means about UGA’s mindset ahead of the College Football Playoff.

15-minute mark: I explain why some opposing coaches UGA could face in the Playoff have recently shown some respect to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

25-minute mark: I share a funny clip of a young Georgia fan who wasn’t happy about being asked to sing the fight song of a hated rival.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the first round of the College Football Playoff.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.