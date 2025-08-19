Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2519 (August 19, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into a game that UGA fans may be overlooking. Plus, a look into a few unanswered questions about UGA following the end of fall camp. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss the latest UGA football news.

A major storyline for UGA is getting overlooked

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia’s high-stakes game at Tennessee on Sept. 13 is a much bigger storyline for the Bulldogs this season than some seem to realize.

15-minute mark: I address three unanswered questions remaining for UGA as the final touches get put on its preseason preparations.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn pulling out all stops for its home game against Georgia in October.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.