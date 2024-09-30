Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2296 (September 30, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams details what went wrong in UGA’s loss to Alabama. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what’s next for the Dawgs.

Georgia football podcast: Making sense about why UGA lost to Alabama again

Beginning of the show: A look at what went wrong for UGA in its loss to Alabama.

15-minute mark: An evaluation of why UGA quarterback Carson Beck seems to be performing below expectations thus far this season.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including reactions to a surprising upset.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.