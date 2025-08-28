Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2526 (August 28, 2025) of the podcast, you’ll hear from the Marshall player who thinks now is the “best time” to beat Georgia. Plus, we get an update on Joenel Aguero and how Kirby Smart feels about playing freshman on the offensive. Later we hear from two former Dawgs. UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to preview Marshall and former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes his DawgNation Daily debut.

Marshall player predicts they’ll ‘shock’ UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We introduce you to the Marshall player who thinks this is the “best time” to beat Georgia and why he’s not worried about playing in Sanford Stadium.

21-minute mark: An update on the Joenel Aguero situation.

26-minute mark: Former UGA star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes his DawgNation Daily debut.

44-minute mark: A look at the SEC headlines including why LSU-Clemson will have more stakes than Ohio State-Texas.

51-minute mark: A look at the battle for Georgia’s offensive guard spot and what Kirby Smart thinks about playing freshman.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater updater.