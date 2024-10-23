Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2313 (Oct 23, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at how Kriby Smart is generating a strong reaction from the national media. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to talk about the fall out from the win in Texas. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy also joins the show to talk about what’s next for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: The media’s hot takes about Kirby Smart keep getting crazier

Beginning of the show: A look at some wild reactions to Kirby Smart in the wake of Saturday’s win for UGA against Texas.

15-minute mark: I discuss an area where UGA needs improvement if it is to truly remain in contention for another national championship.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of some of the upcoming weekend’s top games.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.