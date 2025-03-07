Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2405 (March 7, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deeper look into UGA’s fans reactions to old news. Plus, Jeff Sentell stops by to discuss the latest UGA football news. Later, a look at how SEC teams are seeking improvements during spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: Mike Bobo contract extension report creates UGA fan frenzy

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss another strong reaction by Georgia fans to some news involving Mike Bobo as new details emerge about a contract extension Bobo signed last year.

15-minute mark: I explain why the Bulldogs could be glad to have Daylen Everette back at his cornerback position in 2025.

25-minute mark: UGA recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including why a couple of the league’s teams could be facing significant pressure as they work to improve this spring.

55-minute mark: I preview the regular season finale for UGA basketball and share a provocative clip from Coach Mike White responding to his critics.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.